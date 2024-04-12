Saudi football player whipped by fan after Super Cup final defeat

A supporter appeared to whip an Al-Ittihad player in an astonishing incident at the end of the Saudi Super Cup final on Thursday night (11 April).

The disgraceful scene unfolded after Al-Hilal won the final 4-1 to stay on course for an unprecedented quadruple.

At full-time, Al-Ittihad striker Abderrazak Hamdallah was seen arguing with a fan as he made his way off the pitch, and appeared to throw water in their direction.

The man responded by lashing the player with a whip, hitting him at least once.

Hamdallah scored his side’s only goal in the heavy defeat.