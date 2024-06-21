Saudi clubs interested in Arsenal 31yo but won’t move yet

Saudi Arabian clubs remain interested in Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, but there won’t be a concrete update on the situation for a while yet, according to a report.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Thomas Partey of Arsenal warms up prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on April 23, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports in his Daily Briefing that there has been interest in Thomas Partey from Saudi Arabia since last summer, but nothing concrete is happening yet.

Saudi clubs are still waiting to learn their summer budgets, and there won’t be any movement on Partey’s case until those budgets are approved.

For the time being, any interest or discussions with any players (not just Partey) are only verbal and nothing more.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Thomas Partey of Arsenal in action during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal FC at Selhurst Park on August 21, 2023. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Charles Watts previously reported that Arsenal are open to offers for Partey this summer, with the club holding no talks over a contract extension and a growing belief that they’ll try to move him on this window.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly keen to sign a new midfielder this summer, so Arsenal are open to a financial boost on that front from Partey’s departure.

Yet Arsenal’s desire to sell Partey will seemingly come into conflict with the player’s own wishes, with Watts reporting that the midfielder wants to stay for the final year of his contract.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium on May 28, 2023. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Simon Collings recently reported that Partey is indeed wanted by Saudi clubs, and James McNicholas added that he’d be open to moving if it meant a longer contract.

Regardless, there won’t be a significant update on the situation until those Saudi budgets are finalised.