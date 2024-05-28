Saudi clubs chase Casemiro - Wednesday's gossip

[Getty Images]

A number of Saudi Pro League clubs are chasing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, while West Ham close in on a £15m deal for a Brazil defender.

A number of Saudi Pro League clubs, including Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Al Qasidiya, are keen on signing 32-year-old Brazil midfielder Casemiro from Manchester United this summer. (Goal - in Portuguese)

West Ham have agreed a £15m deal with Flamengo to buy 28-year-old Brazil defender Fabricio Bruno. (Guardian)

Manchester United's England forward Mason Greenwood wants to return to Spanish side Getafe next season after the 22-year-old recently played his last game as a loan player for the La Liga club. (TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are eyeing a move for Gent's 22-year-old English defender Archie Brown. (Mirror)

Barcelona could try to bring Portugal forward Joao Felix back from Atletico Madrid for a second spell after the 24-year-old spent last season on loan at the Nou Camp. (Sport - in Spanish)

Newcastle are pushing for an answer about a potential deal for English defender Tosin Adarabioyo, with the 26-year-old set to leave Fulham this summer when his contract expires. (Talksport)

Liverpool have placed a £20m valuation on 22-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, who is attracting interest from Brentford, Southampton and Wolfsburg after a successful loan spell at Mainz. (Athletic, subscription required)

Napoli have no intention of selling Georgia winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 23, to Paris St-Germain, with Antonio Conte set to become their new head coach. (Corriere dello Sport in Italian)

Real Madrid's Brazil forward Rodrygo, 23, has cast doubts over his future at the club, raising the possibility of a move to Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish, via Dazn)

Tottenham will look to sell 23-year-old English right-back Djed Spence and Spain winger Bryan Gil, 23, this summer. (Football Insider)

Competition is growing for RB Leipzig's Spain forward Dani Olmo, with Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all interested in the 26-year-old. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Southampton are eyeing Sunderland's 23-year-old English winger Jack Clarke. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Inter Milan are interested in 26-year-old English defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who Manchester United value at 12m euros (£10.2m). (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta are in advanced talks over a new long-term contract at the club. (Football Insider)

Xavi's desire to sell 35-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski this summer was a key reason behind the Spaniard's sacking by Barcelona this month. (Sport - in Spanish)