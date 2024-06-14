Saudi club have MET with 'best' Liverpool star's agent and put forward a mega offer

Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr have reportedly met with the agents of one Liverpool star. A mega offer is on the table.

Marca reports that Al-Nassr have met with the agents of Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. The Saudi Pro League side wish to make him the highest-paid defender in world football.

Al-Nassr are the club of Cristiano Ronaldo, of course, but they have other players with links to Van Dijk. Sadio Mané is the most obvious - he moved there from Bayern Munich last summer.

They also have Aymeric Laporte at centre-back. He's an interesting one, given Laporte was reportedly the 'other' option for Liverpool when they signed Van Dijk back in 2018.

Laporte, though, is rumoured to be leaving the club imminently. Van Dijk would be his replacement and Al-Nassr's major signing of 2024.

Will Van Dijk leave Liverpool?

It should be said that Van Dijk still has a year remaining on his contract and it makes little sense for Liverpool to sell him. Even if he leaves on a free in a year, keeping him on board would be nothing but immensely beneficial for Arne Slot's debut campaign.

Van Dijk has also publicly stated that he wants to remain at Anfield.

"I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well," he said last month, per Eurosport. "It’s a big part of my life already.

"The focus is now on the last two games and then the club will focus on who the new manager is. There will be a big transition and I am part of that.

"There will be a lot of changes happening and, I wouldn't say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now."

Those certainly aren't the words of someone pushing for a move away, even if it is a massive offer from Al-Nassr. Though, few expected Jordan Henderson to take up a similar offer last summer.

Liverpool, though, don't have to sanction a sale and we can't imagine they would. As Ibrahima Konaté puts it, Van Dijk remains arguably the world's best defender - we're not sure there's a realistic offer Al-Nassr could put to the club that would justify a sale.

"I can take so many things off Virg because I consider him to be the best defender in world football," said Konaté earlier this season. "I could make a long list of all the things that I’ve learned and I am still learning stuff from him, both in training and during games."

We think he'll stay, then. Even if Al-Nassr will do everything they can to sway his mind.

