Saudi club could offer €100m to steal Barcelona star – report

As the 2024 summer transfer window approaches, one of the players who has an uncertain future at Barcelona is the winger Raphinha. The Brazilian has had a good 2023-24 season, but some factors make him a dispensable asset for the Catalan club.

After having scored 10 goals and given 12 assists in his first season at Barcelona, the Brazilian has bettered these numbers while playing 13 fewer games this season. Furthermore, beyond these numbers, the winger has also proven himself to be a hard worker on the pitch, contributing to both the attack and the defense.

However, Lamine Yamal’s emergence and his increasing value make Raphinha a good candidate for a sale at Barcelona, especially at a time when the Catalan club desperately needs cash to solve its FFP problems.

In this regard, there is no shortage of proposals, as Mundo Deportivo reports that one of the biggest clubs in the Saudi Pro League is willing to go all out to sign the Brazilian winger this summer.

While the club has not been named, the report mentions that the interested entity can pay up to €100 million for Raphinha, which would be significantly higher than what Barcelona paid for him to Leeds United back in 2022, i.e., €58 million fixed and €7 million in variables.

The player himself will receive a hefty pay package, as the Saudis are willing to double his current wages. However, the Brazilian has already rejected a first approach from the club, and it is not yet clear whether they can convince him to land in the Middle East.

The player and his family are very comfortable in Barcelona, and the only destination he has considered for leaving the Catalan club is England. He can consider leaving the Blaugranes if a big Premier League club comes calling, as he is aware of the game in the country and believes the style of play in England suits him well.

Whatever the destination, before thinking about leaving, Raphinha will want to know the opinion of his new coach, Hansi Flick. But for now, he is leaning on staying at Barcelona, a club where he has a contract till 2027.