Saudi Arabian Club Launch €120M Bid for PSG Target Amid Cooling Interest from Arsenal, Chelsea

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen could be on the move this summer, as rumors link him to a transfer away from the Serie A club. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain are rumored to be potential destinations for the 25-year-old, but could he leave Europe?

In recent weeks, transfer window guru Fabrizio Romano has shared insights suggesting that Chelsea is eyeing a new striker for the upcoming season. However, he’s also mentioned that there haven’t been any negotiations or talks regarding Osimhen.

According to reports from L’Equipe, PSG’s pursuit of the Nigerian striker appears to be losing momentum. Recent updates imply that the club hasn’t engaged in substantial discussions with Osimhen or his representatives.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are actively looking for a new striker this summer, and Benjamin Šeško has emerged as one of their top choices. However, Il Matino reports that Al-Ahli are ready to bid €120 million to sign Osimhen.

Despite the interest, it remains to be seen if he would be willing to move to Saudi Arabia, considering the Napoli star is currently in his prime years.

Following his move from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games, 65 of which were in Serie A. Osimhen also played a crucial role in Napoli’s march to winning the 2022-23 league championship.