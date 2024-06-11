Saudi Arabia willing to take various stars off Barcelona’s hands – talks on the table over sponsorship

Barcelona are in desperate need of an injection of cash into their bankn accounts, and perhaps the most likely to provide it is Saudi Arabia. The oil-funded state is looking to do business on a number of fronts with the Catalan giants.

The near constant links to their players are based on interest from the Saudis in picking off some of their stars, although none of Barcelona’s players have yet shown any inclination to make that move. It could be one of the only exit options for the likes of Ansu Fati or Clement Lenglet, but they have also asked about the price tags for Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde. Equally Raphinha is another name that attracts the Saudi brand.

🚨 A powerful Saudi club has contacted Barça to explore football collaboration agreements. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 11, 2024

According to Sport, Saudi Arabia have also let it be known that they would be interested in an agreement with the club for an exchange of football talent, although no further details are given. The Saudi state are also interested in sponsorship agreements, and it could well be that they look to invest in Barca Vision, as the Blaugrana struggle to find a replacement for Libero’s €100m due this summer.

The former may well be referring to coaching practices, or perhaps an agreement to loan players between the Middle East and Barcelona. Previously Saudi Arabia has paid to send players to Spanish sides. In 2018, nine Saudi players were dispatched to teams across Segunda and the bottom half of La Liga on loan, in order to aid their development.