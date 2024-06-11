Saudi Arabia put €100m offer on the table for Real Madrid defender

Saudi Arabia certainly cannot accused of being shy in the football transfer market, and their bold moves have included various players from Real Madrid and Barcelona. Their latest objective is to bring the leader of Real Madrid’s defence to the Middle East, namely Antonio Rudiger.

The 31-year-old was a rock at the back for Real Madrid this season, and Fede Valverde was the only player that played more minutes than him this season. Rudiger oversaw a marked improvement in defence, despite an ever-changing cast around him.

El Chiringuito are reporting that Rudiger has been contacted by Saudi Arabia, who are willing to offer him a €100m contract over the space of four years.

😱 El AL-NASSR se LANZA a por RÜDIGER… ¡ofreciendo 100M€ al jugador! Lo contó @10JoseAlvarez anoche en @elchiringuitotv. pic.twitter.com/M6KddnMBOg — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 11, 2024

It is not clear how much the Saudis would be willing to pay Real Madrid, but given his importance, it would likely have to be a significant offer. Equally, Rudiger appears to be enjoying himself greatly at the Santiago Bernabeu. On the flipside, Rudiger would likely double his career earnings were the deal to happen.