Saudi Arabia looking like last hope for Atletico Madrid to offload midfielder

Atletico Madrid have been quite transparent about the fact that they want to move Saul Niguez on this summer, with several reports emerging about the club’s stance, believing it to be the end of his cycle. It’s a feeling that was already present last year.

Los Rojiblancos told Saul as much last summer, and have done so again according to Marca. The 29-year-old midfielder is earning more than €7m per year at the Metropolitano, despite playing little for Diego Simeone, and Atletico are desperate to offload him to make way for reinforcements.

🚨💰 The departures of Memphis Depay, Mario Hermoso and Stefan Savić saves Atlético Madrid €25m. [🎖️: @medinamarca] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 9, 2024

He has two years left on his deal, but last summer Atletico were unable to find an exit route for Saul, with Saudi Arabia’s offer not tempting the Madrid native. Their concern is that a move to the Middle East is their only hope of moving Saul. Understandably, Saul is reluctant to take a wage cut, but it may torpedo Atletico’s hopes of a deal.

He will be 31 at the end of his deal, and save for a move to Saudi Arabia, it seems likely he will be looking at a much more meagre pay packet next time he is in negotiations. Saul has featured only fleetingly in the past few seasons be it at Chelsea or Atletico, and it is increasingly difficult to see how that changes next season.