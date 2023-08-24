Saudi Arabia and five countries to join China and Russia in Brics group

The Brics – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg - GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/POOL/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Saudi Arabia and five other countries will join China and Russia in the Brics group of emerging markets, as the bloc tries to expand its global clout and shake-up the Western-dominated global order.

The Gulf kingdom will join the group from next year alongside Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt and Ethiopia.

The first enlargement in more than a decade is a boost for Beijing’s vision of a greatly expanded group that might counter Western dominance over international institutions and affairs.

Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, attends a meeting during the 2023 Brics summit - AFP

“This membership expansion is historic,” said Xi Jinping, China’s president.

“The expansion is also a new starting point for Brics cooperation. It will bring new vigour to the Brics cooperation mechanism and further strengthen the force for world peace and development.”

Brics leaders have long complained that the international finance system in particular is dominated by Western states and institutions not serving the interests of developing nations.

The run-up to the group’s three-day summit in South Africa has been dominated by debate about the scale and pace of expansion, with 22 countries having formally applied for membership.

A screen shows Vladimir Putin virtually delivering remarks as delegates look on while attending a meeting during the 2023 Brics Summit - AFP

Yet, Western officials also question the viability and international influence of the group, when it contains a wide array of diverse and often rival nations.

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s prime minister, hailed what he called “a great moment” for his country.

“Ethiopia stands ready to cooperate with all for an inclusive and prosperous global order,” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Iran, Mohammad Jamshidi, a senior presidential advisor, described the move as a “historic development and a strategic success” for Tehran’s foreign policy.

The Islamic republic has been trying to lessen its international isolation and offset the effect of crippling sanctions.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, minister of electricity in South Africa, after signing a joint memo of cooperation with China to help end electricity problems - Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

The bloc was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India and China. South Africa was added in 2010.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil’s president, said the expansion meant it now represented 46 per cent of the world’s population and an even greater share of its economic output.

Vladimir Putin, Russian president, chose not to attend the summit in person after a political argument in South Africa over whether he should be arrested for war crimes when he touched down. Putin is subject to an international arrest warrant for war crimes committed during his invasion of Ukraine.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, said: “Brics has embarked on a new chapter in its effort to build a world that is fair, a world that is just, a world that is also inclusive and prosperous.”