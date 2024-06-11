Saudi Arabia could 'rescue' Barcelona with major financial 'collaboration'

Barcelona are in talks with Saudi Arabia over a lucrative 'football collaboration', according to a report.

Barca's financial problems have been well-documented for several years, stretching back to the coronavirus pandemic and the reluctant departure of legend Lionel Messi due to the club's inability to register his contract.

In order to finance their summer 2022 transfer business, Barcelona sold off various club assets and effectively mortgaged their future in order for short-term financial gain. Though some of these signings, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, helped secure the 2022/23 La Liga title, Barca were unable to make such major additions ahead of the following season and surrendered their crown back to Real Madrid.

Once again, noises out of Barcelona suggest that players will have to be sold to afford the club enough wiggle room to spend lavishly this window.

However, SPORT claim Saudi Arabia could 'come to the rescue' of Barca in a number of ways.

Firstly, Saudi Pro League clubs could offer to take fringe players, such as Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet, off their hands. However, they would still need to convince these players to make such a move.

Alternatively, Barca could opt to sell key players to Saudi Arabia to create a more significant profit, with Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all discussed. Raphinha is another name who could be offered to the Pro League, though sporting director Deco is not expected to force him out.

Even beyond transfers, Barcelona are said to be looking into doing further business with Saudi Arabia, with sponsorships and other collaborations under discussion. 'Powerful companies' from the Middle East are believed to be interested in engaging with Barca's brand and so an end may be in sight for the club's financial woes.