Saudi Arabia and Arsenal on Alert as PSG’s Interest in Napoli Star Shows No Concrete Action

Saudi Arabia and Arsenal on Alert as PSG’s Interest in Napoli Star Shows No Concrete Action

Over the last few months, Napoli standout Victor Osimhen is a name that’s constantly in the rumor mill to help Paris Saint-Germain replace the production that Kylian Mbappé is leaving behind with his exit to Real Madrid.

Following his move from Ligue 1’s LOSC Lille to Napoli, the Nigerian international has scored 76 goals in 133 games, 65 of which were in Serie A. Osimhen also played a crucial role in Napoli’s march to winning the 2022-23 league championship.

Nonetheless, the reporting has been hot and cold regarding the Parisians’ interest in the 25-year-old. According to L’Equipe, PSG’s interest in the Nigerian striker appears to be waning. The report indicates that the club has not actively pursued discussions with Osimhen or his representatives.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports that PSG, whose approach was expected, did not take any significant measures for Osimhen. They attempted to pursue Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, but neither Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis nor manager Antonio Conte intended to let go.

Le PSG, dont une approche était attendue, n'a pris aucune mesure significative pour Osimhen. Il a tenté pour Kvaratskhelia, mais ni De Laurentiis ni Conte n'ont l'intention de lâcher prise. La solution Arabie Saoudite persiste, mais Osimhen aimerait rester en Europe Gazzetta🇮🇹🗞 pic.twitter.com/w1TwIEp4rw — Paris_SGINFOS (@Paris_SGINFOS) June 16, 2024

The Saudi Arabian solution persists, but Osimhen would prefer to stay in Europe. Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, to explore the possibility of a summer switch to the Emirates Stadium.

It seems that the Gunners might have a clear path to land the Nigerian star if they really want the player.