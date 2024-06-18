Saudi Arabia aiming to take advantage of Real Madrid stalwart’s contract situation

Real Madrid have several contract situations to address in the coming weeks, although they are on hold for now because of the European Championship. They are hoping to convince captain Nacho Fernandez to stay, while they are also contemplating whether to exercise the purchase option in their loan agreement with Espanyol for Joselu Mato. Once those have been resolved, they will turn their attention to Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal’s contract expires in 2025, and Diario AS say that Real Madrid’s intention is to have him stay extended as early as possible. They may have to move fast too, as it’s been reported that clubs in Saudi Arabia are monitoring his situation.

The problem for those interested parties is that Carvajal is Real Madrid through and through, and he intends to stay until he is no longer needed. Given that the club wants to tie him down to a one-year extension, the chances of him leaving appear to be extremely slim.