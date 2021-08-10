Saudi Arabia $1.24 Billion In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Markets to 2027: Immunoassay, Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Coagulation, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, SMBG, POCT

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market (By Technology/Technique, Application, End User), Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Major Deals & Key Players Analysis - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is predicted to reach US$ 1,242 Million by 2027

Saudi Arabia is the largest IVD market in the GCC region. As in other countries, Saudi Arabia is facing the challenges of fighting with infectious disease including HBV, TB, HCV, COVID-19 and HIV, as well as various chronic disease and cancer. In-vitro diagnostics (IVDs) play an important role in the detection of infectious diseases.

In vitro diagnosis refers to the diagnosis of diseases or other condition of the human body through the collection, preparation, and testing of human samples with reagents, instruments, and systems. Due to the upsurge of the geriatric population and the high burden of chronic and infectious diseases, like diabetes, cancer, and COVID-19, the Saudi Arabia IVD market is slated to show significant growth, as these chronic disorders can be diagnosed and monitored using In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) products.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia government is taking number of initiatives to improve the healthcare sector in the country. The Saudi Ministry of Health plans an expenditure of approximately SAR 23 Billion on the new initiatives within the industry of healthcare. Saudi Arabia government has set the target of privatizing 295 hospitals by 2030, under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan. Furthermore, the government seeks to improve the country's healthcare sector by adopting digital information systems.

Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has created a sense of urgency and panic among people globally. In this scenario, the in-vitro diagnostics forms the crux of increased testing. Manufacturers in the in-vitro diagnostic market are focusing on developing novel technologies for maximum testing within a minimum period.

For instance, in April 2021, Sysmex Corporation obtained in vitro diagnostic approval for the manufacturing and marketing of the DetectAmp SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit, a SARS coronavirus nucleic acid kit that detects the RNA of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

The novel coronavirus has accelerated the research and development activities in the in-vitro diagnostics market. Development and production in maximum numbers is the need of the hour. Therefore, quick approvals are proving to be the cherry on the cake for the growth of the in-vitro diagnostic market.

By Technique/Technology - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis

  • On technique/technology basis, Immunoassay and Clinical Chemistry are the leading segment of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

  • Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) holds the 3rd spot in the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020.

  • Molecular Diagnostics is likely to account for double digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market by 2027.

  • Hematology and Coagulation/Hemostasis segments are competing closely to grab maximum market share of the pie.

  • Point of Care Testing (POCT) market segment held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

By Application - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis

  • On the basis of application, Infectious diseases and Diabetes are the leading segments of the Saudi Arabia IVD market. Together they contributed over 50% share of the total Saudi Arabia IVD market.

  • Oncology application accounted for 3rd highest share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020, followed by cardiovascular diseases segment.

  • Autoimmune Diseases was responsible for single digit share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020, while Nephrology application segment held least share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market.

By End Users - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Analysis

  • Government Labs & Hospitals was responsible for lion's share of the Saudi Arabia IVD market in 2020.

  • In 2020, Private Labs & Hospitals contributed nearly a quarter to the overall Saudi Arabia IVD market.

  • Saudi Arabia government has set the target of privatizing 295 hospitals by 2030, under the Saudi Vision 2030 Plan.

Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Company Analysis

  • In June 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new CE-IVD-marked COVID-19 test, The TaqPath COVID-19.

  • In April 2021, Sysmex Corporation obtained IVD approval in Japan for the manufacturing and marketing of the DetectAmp SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit, a SARS coronavirus nucleic acid kit that detects the RNA of the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

  • In April 2021, Siemens Healthineers completed the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

  • In January 2021, Abbott received CE Mark for two new uses of its Panbio COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test Device for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus: asymptomatic testing and self-swabbing.

  • In January 2020, Roche entered into a 15-year, non-exclusive partnership with Illumina to broaden the adoption of distributable next-generation sequencing (NGS) based testing in oncology.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 on Saudi Arabia IVD Market

3. Saudi Arabia
3.1 Population
3.2 Per Capita Healthcare Expenses
3.3 Healthcare Expenditure

4. Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast (2015 - 2027)

5. Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
5.1 By Technique/Technology - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share and Forecast
5.2 By Application - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share and Forecast
5.3 By End User - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Share and Forecast

6. By Technique/Technology - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
6.1 Immunoassay Market and Forecast
6.2 Clinical Chemistry Market and Forecast
6.3 Hematology Market and Forecast
6.4 Coagulation/Hemostasis Market and Forecast
6.5 Microbiology Market and Forecast
6.6 Molecular Diagnostic Market and Forecast
6.7 Self Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market and Forecast
6.8 Point of Care Testing (POCT) Market and Forecast

7. By Application - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
7.1 Infectious Diseases Market and Forecast
7.2 Cardiovascular Diseases Market and Forecast
7.3 Diabetes Market and Forecast
7.4 Oncology Market and Forecast
7.5 Nephrology Market and Forecast
7.6 Autoimmune Diseases Market and Forecast

8. By End User - Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market and Forecast (2015 - 2027)
8.1 In-Vitro Diagnostics - Government Labs & Hospitals Market and Forecast
8.2 In-Vitro Diagnostics - Private Labs & Hospitals Market and Forecast
8.3 In-Vitro Diagnostics - Others Market and Forecast

9. In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Major Deals
9.1 2021
9.2 2020
9.3 2019
9.4 2018
9.5 2017
9.6 2016

10. Saudi Arabia IVD Market - Key Players Analysis (2013 - 2026)
10.1 Roche
10.1.1 Company Overview
10.1.2 Initiatives/Recent Developments
10.1.3 Sales Analysis
10.2 Abbott
10.3 Sysmex Corporation
10.4 Danaher Corporation
10.5 Thermo Fischer Scientific
10.6 Siemens Healthineers
10.7 Biomerieux

11. Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Driving Factors
11.1 Government Initiatives Drives In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market
11.2 Rising Incidence of Various Infectious and Chronic Diseases
11.3 Expanding Elderly Population Segment
11.4 Technology Advancement Spurring the IVD Market

12. Saudi Arabia In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market - Challenges
12.1 Regulatory Requirements and Stringent Policies
12.2 Lack of Research Focus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r0vn96

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • Oyu Tolgoi review raises doubts over Rio Tinto stance on cost overruns

    The review "raises certain questions in relation to the project management process" around the cost blowout and delay, Turquoise Hill said. "Rio Tinto will engage with the OT (Oyu Tolgoi) Board as soon as we have had the opportunity to review the report in detail," Australia's Rio Tinto said in an emailed statement. Rio owns 51% of Turquoise Hill, which owns 66% of the Oyu Tolgoi mine.

  • I Want to See a Bit More Bottoming Price Action on LyondellBasell

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about LyondellBasell : "It trades for just five times earnings, yet yields 4.7%," and Cramer called that stock "an incredible bargain.

  • Analyst Report: Pioneer Natural Resources Co.

    Based in Dallas, Pioneer Natural Resources is one of the top E&P companies in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas and NGLs.

  • China is years ahead of other major countries in the development of its digital yuan, giving Beijing the chance to expand its influence: Chainalysis

    China is several years ahead of other major economies in its efforts to develop a central bank digital currency.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Get Hammered at The Open

    Silver markets have broken down significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as right away on the open there was a massive selloff of precious metals.

  • India's sunflower oil imports could jump to record as prices dip below soyoil

    India's imports of sunflower oil could rise to a record in 2021/22 as potential bumper crops in Russia and Ukraine pull prices below rival soyoil, making it lucrative for price-sensitive buyers from the subcontinent, industry officials said. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and higher purchases of sunflower oil could help exporters such as Argentina, Russia and Ukraine to dispose of surplus output. Higher sunflower oil imports could cap India's purchases of soyoil and palm oil, however, and weigh on prices of those commodities.

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • America’s drought, heat will affect our farms, food supply, grocery prices. This is how

    You can do without a Peloton bike. You can’t do without food. What to know.

  • Higher Revenues Lift BNSF's Q2 Profits

    A 26% gain in revenues helped boost BNSF's net profits in the second quarter of 2021. BNSF's revenues in the second quarter were $5.8 billion, compared with $4.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021, BNSF said Monday. Net income was $1.5 billion in the second quarter, a 34% increase from $1.1 billion a year ago. A 24% increase in rail volumes helped to fuel higher revenues, although the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant economic slowdown that adversely affected volumes in 2020, said BNSF's

  • Sephora shops debut in Kohl's stores

    Sephora shops within Kohl’s stores debuted across America. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi shares the details.

  • Oil slides to 3-week low on China's virus curbs, strong dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 2% to a three-week low on Monday, extending last week's steep losses on the back of a firmer U.S. dollar and concerns that new coronavirus-related restrictions in Asia, especially China, could slow a global recovery in fuel demand. Brent futures fell $1.66, or 2.4%, to settle at $69.04 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost $1.80, or 2.6%, to settle at $66.48. "Crude prices are declining as a slowdown in Asia disrupts the demand outlook," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, noting "a stronger dollar theme is (also) starting to emerge given the recovery story in the United States and that might be a short-term drag for crude prices."

  • BioNTech says has supplied over 1 bln vaccines

    BioNTech and its partner Pfizer have supplied more than one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.That's according to the German biotech group Monday (August 9).The supply tally is up from more than 700 million doses announced by BioNTech in June.The company said in a statement it expects to make just under $19 billion in revenue from the vaccine this year - up from a previous forecast in May.That's based on delivery contracts for more than 2.2 billion doses so far.BioNTech's optimism comes after Pfizer last month also raised its forecast for its share of 2021 vaccine sales to $33.5 billion.BioNTech added that it and Pfizer believe a third dose of its vaccine 'has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protection against all currently tested variants of the virus - that includes the highly infectious Delta variant.It does, though, plan to start testing a vaccine adjusted to Delta on humans this month.

  • Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights

    Summary After a six-year slowdown triggered by the crash in oil prices in 2014 and deepened by the impact of Covid-19, the GCC construction industry is set for a strong recovery in 2021 and 2022.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Construction Outlook 2021 - Trends, Opportunities and Challenges in GCC Construction in 2021 and 2022 - MEED Insights" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06107047/?utm_source=GNW

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

  • Driver constraints continue to plague the trucking industry: U.S. Xpress CEO

    Eric Fuller, U.S. Xpress CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the Q3 trucking industry forecast. driver scarcity impacts on truckload capacity, and pay raises.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.