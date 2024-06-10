Saucony Signs Seven-Time USA Track and Field Champion Sam Chelanga





Saucony just bolstered its athlete roster with a seven-time USA Track and Field champion.

On Monday, Saucony announced track and field star Sam Chelanga, 39, has signed a professional contract with the brand. Aside from being a seven-time USA Track and Field champion, Chelanga earned the silver medal at the 2023 Pan Am Games in the 10,000m event. He was also a 2016 U.S. Olympic Team alternate for the 10,000m.

Most recently, Chelanga finished third at the Bolder Boulder 10K on May 27 in Boulder, Colo., with a time of 29:22.

“Sam is joining our brand not only as a super-talented and versatile athlete, but also as a great role model. He inspires others with his hard work, resilience and leadership,” Saucony vice president of product and sports marketing Ted Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “After a successful 2023 coming off a fresh marathon PR at Chicago, Sam is hitting his stride as he prepares for the 10,000m at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June in Eugene, Ore., to qualify for Paris, and will continue to compete in the World Marathon Majors.”

He continued, “As a Boston-based brand, we are thrilled that Sam shares our love for Beantown. In addition to running Boston, he has participated in the B.A.A. Half four times, the 10K three times and the 5K twice. His journey continues to be a testament to the power of perseverance and dedication in achieving one’s dreams. We are excited to welcome Sam to the Saucony family.”

Chelanga is originally from Kenya and moved to the United States in 2006. During his college athlete days, Chelanga attended Liberty University, winning four NCAA titles and set the NCAA 10,000m record.

Saucony confirmed Chelanga is training and racing in its Endorphin collection. What’s more, the brand stated he is assisting its product team in building and testing the future of the Endorphin.

Although Chelanga is the latest athlete to sign with Saucony, he isn’t the only runner the brand has added to its roster. For instance, Saucony announced in March that it signed Vanessa Fraser, a seven-time All-American from Stanford University who has set personal bests in the 3,000m indoors (8:51); 5,000m indoors (14:48); 10,000m (31:52); and half marathon (1:11:00). She turned pro in 2018.

