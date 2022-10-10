Sauce Gardner's best plays vs. Dolphins Week 5
Watch New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner's best plays vs. the Miami Dolphins in the Week 5 matchup.
The Buccaneers’ victory over the Falcons featured a decision bad enough that it overshadowed everything else in the game
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
What was Kyler Murray thinking?
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa was ejected for elbowing official John Hussey during an altercation.
Sunday’s game between the Falcons and Buccaneers was marred by a late roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett. Jarrett seemed to have simply tackled Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who then tried to kick Garrett. After the game, referee Jerome Boger spoke to pool reporter Greg Auman regarding the decision to flag [more]
A game-altering flag on Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett who sacked Tampa Bay Bucs QB Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Sundays Week 5 contest didnt sit right with NFL viewers. Heres why the referee involved defended the decision.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders was rejected after shaking hands with Alabama State's Eddie Robinson Jr., when he tried to give him a hug.
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared his takeaways from Bailey Zappe's Week 5 performance and heaped praise on the rookie quarterback.
Where do the Lions stand after losing to the Patriots? Detroit head coach Dan Campbell gave a very candid review of the situation Sunday afternoon.
Now that the Panthers have fired Matt Rhule, what happens to the rest of the seven-year, $62 million deal he inked in 2020?
A questionable late penalty call against Atlanta killed any chance of a late-game rally in Tampa Bay.
In this Giants post game news conference, head coach Brian Daboll discusses Big Blue's slow start and second half success in their win over the Green Bay Packers in London. He gives credit to his coaching staff and the players for doing their jobs when it came to impromptu situations.
The New York Jets perfectly roasted the Miami Dolphins after their Week 5 victory over their AFC East rival.
The Steelers need to shake things up on the roster.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Alabama football defeated Texas A&M 24-20 on Saturday, preserved by a decisive final play Terrion Arnold says was tipped off by Jimbo Fisher.
Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes is the only quarterback better than Jimmy Garoppolo in this category.
Bailey Zappe isn't about to supplant Mac Jones as the Patriots' starting quarterback, but there was one thing he did very well Sunday that had Bill Belichick singing his praises. Phil Perry assesses Zappe's first NFL start in his Week 5 Report Card.
While the story of the 2022 Patriots is far from being written, Sunday's 29-0 blanking of the Lions provided some important validation for Bill Belichick's squad, writes our Tom E. Curran.
George Kittle didn't hold back his thoughts while addressing Carolina's turf after Sunday's game.