Sauce Gardner's best plays vs. Bills Week 9
Watch the best plays by New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner vs. the Buffalo Bills from Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.
Giants safety Xavier McKinney announced that he injured his hand during a bye-week ATV accident while sight-seeing in Cabo.
Seattle's offense is clicking with Geno Smith under center. Quarterback issues are dragging down Carolina's D'Onta Foreman and Indy's Michael Pittman.
The Jets blew a scoring chance in the third quarter when Von Miller stripped quarterback Zach Wilson on a sack, but they didn’t have to wait long for another opportunity. Quinnen Williams sacked Bills quarterback Josh Allen to start the ensuing drive and rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner picked Allen off on the next play. The [more]
While it's too soon to say Sunday's game was a changing of the guard, it was definitely a sobering reality for the NFC North's two most consistent — for better or worse — franchises.
The Giants will be without starting safety Xavier McKinney for at least a month following an ATV accident.
Sean Payton to make guest appearance on ManningCast of Saints-Ravens game
In this Jets post game news conference, DJ Reed on Sauce Gardner's clutch interception, the team's confidence boosting win over the Bills, and says he looks forward to facing the Patriots after the bye week.
Here's how the NFL national media are reacting to Bears QB Justin Fields' record-setting performance against the Dolphins:
The Packers coach confirmed Rashan Gary has a season-ending injury. "Tremendous loss," LaFleur said.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
The Carolina Panthers’ quick turnaround for Week 10 didn’t stop interim head coach Steve Wilks from shaking up the coaching staff and quarterback depth chart.
With Week 9 of the 2022 NFL regular season mostly in the books, let's take a look at the updated power rankings heading into Week 10.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams start fast but the offense fizzles in the second half.
This is a perfect opportunity for the Steelers.
A few Patriots players apparently observed Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard calling out their offensive plays at the line of scrimmage in Sunday's game.
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
We are at the midpoint of the NFL season. How does the NFL playoff picture look for both conferences at the season's halfway point?
Rodgers could have been traded to the Broncos for a package similar to what that franchise gave up for Russell Wilson. Don’t let anyone tell you differently.
“There are things in-house that we’ll talk about man to man and all that kind of stuff that could be addressed.”