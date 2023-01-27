Sauce Gardner 'wouldn't mind' Aaron Rodgers becoming Jets quarterback

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers by wearing a cheesehead on the field following the game at Lambeau Field. / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets hired former Denver Broncos head coach Nathanial Hackett as offensive coordinator on Thursday, paving the way for the team to pursue Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in a trade due to the close relationship between the two during Hackett's time as Packers OC.

New York is clearly in the market for a new starting quarterback after Zach Wilson's continued struggles in 2022, and Rodgers' marriage with Green Bay appears to finally be heading for divorce after years of rumors. The Jets finished the year with a 7-10 record and missed the playoffs, but showed they could be a contending team if they had the right person under center.

On Thursday during an interview with ESPN Radio, Jets star rookie Sauce Gardner was asked his thoughts on Rodgers and called him a "great quarterback."

"He's definitely great, he's definitely elite," Gardner said. "He's been doing it before I was even born. I can't discredit nothing that he do because I've seen him do so many good things. He's a great quarterback for sure."

Gardner was then asked if he'd want Rodgers on the Jets and said that he "wouldn't mind" Rodgers becoming the starter for next season, but added that he's more focused on the team's defense.

"I wouldn't mind that," Gardner said. "I just want what's best for the offense, but same time I just got to focus on my job and focus on what we got going on the defensive side."



Gardner wasn't the only Jet to be asked about the team hiring Hackett to get them closer to landing Rodgers, as rookie running back Breece Hall appeared on an interview with USA Today's Sports Seriously and was asked what he thinks "of people connecting the dots like that."

“You can definitely connect the dots and start to make your assumptions, but in this league you never know,” Hall said. “I’m just excited to see what our GM does and what moves he makes, and I feel like these past few years he’s done a great job of getting the right people in this building.”

Story continues

Hall was then asked where he thinks Rodgers will play next season, but did not give a prediction, and instead explained why any team in the market for a QB should go after him.

“I’m confident with our guys now,” Hall said. “[But] I feel like Aaron Rodgers, any team could take Aaron Rodgers and he’ll get you to the Promised Land. So I think any team will take him.”

The 2022 second-round pick went on to say that he does still have confidence in Wilson's ability to lead the Jets next season, but will trust the front office to do what they think is best.

“My opinion, I think Zach, he’s a really good guy, and I’m just as confident with him as I am with anybody," Hall said. "I feel like he has the ability, he has all the talent and all the potential, so when he’s on the field I’m confident with him. And whatever quarterback our coaches feel needs to be on the field at that time, I’m confident with them as well.”