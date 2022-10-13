Sauce Gardner wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 5, third Jet to win this season

Sauce Gardner has gotten his NFL career off to quite a strong start. He now has a little hardware to show for it.

After his outing in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, in which he scored an interception and created a safety, Gardner was voted the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 5.

Gardner beat out his teammate Breece Hall, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, Texans RB Dameon Pierce and Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Gardner is now already the third Jets rookie to claim the award this season, following Garrett Wilson in Week 2 and Hall in Week 4. Not too shabby for the Jets 2022 draft class.

