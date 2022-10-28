Sauce Gardner wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week, keeps belt with Jets yet another week

The Jets’ rookies sure love winning awards this season. They also seem hellbent on not letting the belt for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week leave Florham Park anytime soon.

Cornerback Sauce Gardner, on the heels of his incredible performance against the Broncos, including three passes defended, won the award for Week 7. That marks Gardner’s second time winning the award (also won in Week 5), the fourth straight week a Jet has won the award and the fifth time overall this season.

YOU KNEW IT WAS COMING @iamSauceGardner is your @Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week!! — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 27, 2022

Indeed, out of seven weeks this season, only twice so far has a Jet not won the award.

Here’s the full list of the Pepsi winners this season.

Week 1 – Commanders WR Jahan Dotson

Week 2 – Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Week 3 – Packers WR Romeo Doubs

Week 4 – Jets RB Breece Hall

Week 5 – Jets CB Sauce Gardner

Week 6 – Jets RB Breece Hall

Week 7 – Jets CB Sauce Gardner

If anyone was looking for proof that the Jets have nailed their 2022 draft class thus far, here it is. Obviously, Hall will not be able to add to this list anymore, but the fact remains the future is bright for the Jets thanks to these three guys. Who knows, maybe Jermaine Johnson will find himself on this list at some point this season as well.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire