Sauce Gardner wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week, giving Jets back-to-back award wins

For the second week in a row, a New York Jet has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Week.

After his incredible performance against the Broncos, cornerback Sauce Gardner has won the award for Week 7, following up Quinnen Williams’ win in Week 6.

Gardner was targeted ten times by Broncos and recorded ten tackles and three passes defended, which tied for the team lead in Week 7 with D.J. Reed. He posted an incredible 90.2 grade on Pro Football Focus against the Broncos and has an 81.2 overall grade for the season.

Gardner allowed just 16 yards on four catches in New York’s 16-9 win with a QB rating allowed of 47.9.

Gardner is at least one of, if not the favorite, for Defensive Rookie of the Year and Week 7 was just another notch under his belt on that path.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire