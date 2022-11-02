Sauce Gardner upset with PFF over touchdown charge, PFF updates grade and data

It’s no secret that Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner has been not just one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL this season, but one of the best cornerbacks, period. To say he doesn’t hold himself to a high standard would be an understatement.

That’s why when he saw his initial grade and stats from Pro Football Focus, he was none too happy to find out PFF charged him with allowing a touchdown in Week 8 to Jakobi Meyers against the New England Patriots.

“Aye @PFF, y’all been getting out of hand with putting TDs on me,” Gardner tweeted Monday. “I didn’t say nothing after y’all put 1 on me which was wrong, but putting another one on me after I came off my man to make a tackle is even crazier.” The tweet has since been deleted but a screenshot was still available.

Sauce Gardners PFF Grade has since changed from a 78.9 and a TD allowed to 83.2 for Sunday and 0 TDs allowed@iamSauceGardner holding down his own stats (rightfully so) pic.twitter.com/U1emF5AVJj — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) November 1, 2022

PFF initially graded Gardner at 78.9 and charged him with a touchdown allowed. They have since bumped the grade up to 83.2 and removed the touchdown against him. That charge now goes to Lamarcus Joyner. Gardner’s grade is now the fourth-highest among Jets defensive players for Week 8, behind Michael Carter II (90.1), Quinnen Williams (89.7) and Nathan Shepherd (89.7).

This is the second time this season that an initial grade for a Jets player has made waves and has since been updated. Quinnen Williams was given a grade under 65 in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers, despite recording two sacks of Aaron Rodgers. That grade was later changed to 81.4.

Certainly, grades get updated all the time as games are watched and grades are cross-checked. From a Jets perspective, it’s now interesting that two of their prominent players have had this happen to some noticeable degree.

