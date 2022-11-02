Sauce Gardner thinks Jets' defense has 'got what it takes' to stop Bills' offense in Week 9

Sauce Gardner first career INT vs Dolphins Week 5

After losing 22-17 at home against the New England Patriots last Sunday, the Jets now welcome the Buffalo Bills to MetLife Stadium for their second straight divisional game in what will feature the top two teams in the AFC East.

At 6-1, the Bills enter the matchup as not only the top team in the division, but the top team in the conference and are currently riding a four-game winning streak. Buffalo has scored the third most points (203) in the AFC while allowing the fewest points (98) by a wide margin.

Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off a sour loss against the Pats and are only 1-3 at home this season. And while players like Sauce Gardner understand the challenge that lies ahead, he still believes New York has enough, especially on defense, to contain the Bills’ high-powered offense.

“They present a huge challenge, you know, having a lot of weapons and receiving a part of it,” Gardner said. “Having a quarterback that can throw the ball and do it with his legs. Having a great running back, you know, they’re going to present a huge challenge, but I feel like we got what it takes with the guys here to stop it.”

The rookie out of Cincinnati has been a big reason why the Jets have allowed the seventh fewest points (159) in the conference as his lockdown defense at the cornerback position against some of the league’s best receivers has been well documented.

So, if New York wants a shot at defeating Buffalo this Sunday, Gardner is going to have to step up once again, this time against perhaps the best receiver he’s faced all season in Stefon Diggs.



“He’s a good receiver, he knows how to run routes, smart receiver just like the rest of the guys in the league,” Gardner said about Diggs.

When asked if he thinks he’ll get matched up with the 28-year-old, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft added: “Yeah definitely. They move him around but I feel like I’m gonna get matched up with him for sure.”

However, when discussing Diggs, Gardner made sure not to be in awe of his likely assignment and pointed to his own growth and maturity that has allowed him to get better each and every day and be prepared every Sunday.

But when asked if he relishes in the opportunity to go up against Diggs, Gardner said, “most definitely.”

Still just 22 years old, the rookie cornerback has garnered most of the headlines for this Jets defense, and for good reason as he’s allowed just 19 receptions on 43 targets this season and has added 31 solo tackles to go along with one interception for an overall PFF grade of 85, according to PFF.com.

So how does a 22-year-old stay so focused on his craft while getting so much praise at the same time?

“Just keeping the main thing the main thing, you know, just staying focused on football,” Gardner said. “I can’t get too caught up in the outside noise, all the extra hype. I love to play football and that’s just what I do.”