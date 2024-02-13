Sauce Gardner shares thoughts on Super Bowl, Charvarius Ward responds

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner had a thought on the Kansas City Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win in Super Bowl LVIII and one 49ers player was Mike too happy about it.

Gardner tweeted, “I told y’all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way.” He found a response from one of those “9ers”, cornerback Charvarius Ward, who once played in Kansas City.

Ward, in a since deleted tweet, said, “Boy, yo a— ain’t smelled the playoffs. You watching from the couch. Worry about the sorry a— Jets.”

Certainly Ward was still feeling the effects of having lost the Super Bowl to get bit heated against Gardner. By the way, the Jets visit the 49ers during the 2024 season. You wonder if this will be a primetime game with Aaron Rodgers going against the NFC champions. This argument is much ado about nothing, but this little beef now with Gardner and Ward added a little more spark to the upcoming matchup.

