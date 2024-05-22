Sauce Gardner says Jets have players and coaches to win a Super Bowl

Expectations are high once again in Florham Park, New Jersey as the Jets began OTAs this week. The team is looking to reach their first postseason since the 2010 season and make some noise once they reach the postseason. The ultimate goal is to be in New Orleans in February for Super Bowl LIX. One player in particular believes that goal is very attainable.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner says the team has the pieces in place to make a run and win a championship, saying his expectations are the same as last year. “I feel like we can win a championship,” Gardner said Tuesday. “We have the guys.”

Gardner noted that things can change in the snap of a finger (as they did in Week 1 last season) and that the Jets have to “keep the main thing the main thing.”

Sauce Gardner on Jets expectations this year: “I feel like we can win a championship, a Super Bowl.” He says they have the guys to get it done but have to “keep the main thing the main thing … I feel like you guys have heard that one before.” pic.twitter.com/Kag0Pg4mE1 — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) May 21, 2024

On paper, the Jets have a roster that can contend. ESPN’s Mike Clay made his case for the Jets recently. The Jets are currently +2500 on BetMGM to win the Super Bowl, tied for the 11th-best odds with the Miami Dolphins. They are +1400 to win the AFC, also tied with the Dolphins, tied for 6th in the conference.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire