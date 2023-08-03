Sauce Gardner reaches top 25 of NFL Top 100 list

In just one year, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has already become a force to be reckoned with, not only at his position group, but also in the entire league.

Entering his second season, Gardner makes his first appearance in the Top 100 Players list, cracking the top 25 at No. 23.

Gardner led the league in 2022 with 20 passes defended and was voted to the Pro Bowl and named First-Team All-Pro. He became the first rookie cornerback to accomplish that feat since Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Now, as a sophomore, Gardner is already considered the best cornerback in the NFL by many across the football world. Clearly, some of his league mates now feel the same way.

