Sauce Gardner ranked top rookie by ESPN, Garrett Wilson also in top ten

It’s no secret Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner has been not only among the best rookies in the NFL this season, but of the best cornerbacks overall in the NFL.

So it should come as no surprise that in their first set of rookie rankings, ESPN placed Gardner right at the top of their list.

Why he’s here: Gardner had a bit of a learning-curve moment on Sunday when he allowed a 42-yard reception to Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on Buffalo’s first play from scrimmage. But then he did what he has done all season — settle in and do quality work, including hauling in his second interception of the season. His completion percentage against over expectation is minus-10.1%, per NFL Next Gen Stats. — Jeff Legwold Going forward: He might have gotten off to a slow start to the season, but he has since emerged as not just the best rookie cornerback but also one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks in general. Look for more of the same the rest of the way as Gardner continues to get acclimated to the pro game. He could finish 2022 as one of the top five corners in the NFL and is certainly a Pro Bowl candidate. — Matt Miller

Gardner isn’t the only Jets rookie in their top ten, either. He’s got some company in wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

Why he’s here: A prime target in New York’s defined pass game, Wilson is a sudden mover with dynamic playmaking traits. And his recent run of production shows his ability to work all three levels of the route tree. He trails only Green Bay’s Romeo Doubs among rookie wide receivers with 4.7 yards after the catch per reception, and he has picked up 25 first downs. — Matt Bowen Going forward: Quarterback Zach Wilson has been inconsistent since returning from injury, but his rookie wideout is already one of his favorite targets. Garrett Wilson’s 68 targets trail only Olave among rookies (35 of which came from Zach Wilson). Finding the end zone is the next step of his development, but the yards are already coming in bunches for the Ohio State product. — Jordan Reid

And despite suffering a season-ending injury, running back Breece Hall also received votes for this list. Needless to say, the folks at ESPN are very impressed with the Jets’ rookie class. It’s hard not to be.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire