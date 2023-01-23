Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams named to PFWA All-NFL team

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams have been recognized among the best in their positions for 2022.

After receiving such honors from the Associated Press and for the Pro Bowl, the latest group to honor the two is the Pro Football Writers of America. Gardner and Williams were named to the 2022 PFWA All-NFL team Monday.

Gardner is the only rookie on the team. He was joined at the cornerback position by Patrick Surtain II of the Denver Broncos.

Williams’ running mate at defensive tackle is Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams of the #Jets were voted to the @PFWAwriters All-NFL team. The full squad: pic.twitter.com/brBxxJiaDv — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 23, 2023

In addition to Gardner and Williams, Justin Hardee was named to the All-AFC team at special teams.

The @PFWAwriters also released its All-Conference teams. Special teams standout Justin Hardee of the #Jets made the all-AFC squad. pic.twitter.com/y2G9YLKlI4 — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire