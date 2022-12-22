Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams among four Jets selected to 2022 Pro Bowl

Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) celebrates his interception with teammates during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have four players selected as Pro Bowl 2022 starters including Sauce Gardner, Quinnen Williams, CJ Mosley and Justin Hardee.

Williams is having a career year, having registered career bests in sacks (11), QB hits (23) and tackles for loss (12). The former No. 3 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama was the top vote-getter at defensive tackle in the official fan vote.

Gardner, the Jets' fourth overall pick in this past season's draft, makes the Pro Bowl in his rookie season. Gardner leads the NFL in pass defenses (16) and has two interceptions, and 48 tackles this season.

Mosley is making his fifth career Pro Bowl, the other four were with the Baltimore Ravens. The 30-year-old has one sack and 77 tackles in his third season with the Jets.

Hardee makes the Pro Bowl on special teams, the first of his career. This is Hardee's sixth season in the NFL and second with the Jets.

Braxton Berrios, rookie Garrett Wilson and D.J. Reed were selected as alternates for this year's event.