Sauce Gardner named to PFWA All-NFL team

Another day, another top recognition for Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. This one comes from the Pro Football Writers of America.

This is Gardner’s second straight appearance on the All-NFL team from the PFWA, just like his second straight appearance on the First Team All-Pro. Gardner is joined on the team by Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback Daron Bland.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams also received recognition from the PFWA as he was named to the All-AFC team at defensive tackle. Gardner was, of course, a part of this team as well. Aaron Donald of the Rams and Chris Jones of the Chiefs were the All-NFL defensive tackles.

