Sauce Gardner named finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year

In perhaps the most non-shocking news ever, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was named one of the three finalists Wednesday by the NFL and the Associated Press for Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The league leader in passes defended in 2022 became the first rookie cornerback to be named First-Team All-Pro since Hall of Fame cornerback Ronnie Lott in 1981. Other accolades for Gardner this season include a Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-NFL team as voted on by the Pro Football Writers of America.

The award winners will be announced at the NFL Honors on February 9, the week before Super Bowl LVII.

The other nominees for Defensive Player of the Year are defensive end Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions and cornerback Tariq Woolen of the Seahawks.

