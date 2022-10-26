Sauce Gardner named AFC defensive player of the week

The Jets made cornerback Sauce Gardner the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft because they thought his ability to lock down one side of the field while in college would translate well to the NFL.

The early returns on that bet have looked good. Gardner has made a major impact through the first seven games of his career, including last Sunday’s 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Gardner recorded 10 tackles and three passes defensed in the win, including knocking away a fourth-down throw to Courtland Sutton in the end zone in the fourth quarter.

The performance led the NFL to name Gardner the AFC defensive player of the week for the first time in his career. His overall body of work in his rookie season suggests it will not be his last.

