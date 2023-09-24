Sauce Gardner: Mac Jones hit me in my private parts

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is accusing Patriots quarterback Mac Jones of a dirty play today.

Gardner said after the Patriots beat the Jets today that Jones hit him in the private parts after a quarterback sneak late in the game.

"He reached out to me to get me to help him up," Gardner said of Jones, via MassLive.com. "I just moved his hand out of the way. He got up and then came up to me like ‘Good job.’ While he was saying that, he hit me in my private parts. I didn’t react like I really wanted to. I definitely wasn’t expecting that. First time for everything I guess.”

Gardner said he was in pain and thinks Jones did it intentionally.

“He’s trying to prevent me from having kids in the future,” Gardner said.

Jones said it was "definitely a physical play" but denied he did anything improper.