Sauce Gardner joins VaynerSports, now shares agent with D.J. Reed

Jets’ star cornerback Sauce Gardner switched agencies this week, joining up with VaynerSports. He now has the same agency as his running mate in the secondary, D.J. Reed, as well as his college quarterback, Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Gardner left GSE Worldwide and agent David Canter, who is under investigation by the NFLPA related to a bribing scheme in exchange for some of his players being selected in the NFL draft.

Gardner is coming off a rookie season in which he was named First-Team All-Pro, the first rookie cornerback since Ronnie Lott in 1981 to receive that honor. He was also recently named the No. 1 cornerback in the league by Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire