Sauce Gardner on Jets' bounce back victory vs. Bills
New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner shares thoughts on Jets' 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills from Week 9 in on-field interview after game.
Fields set a single-game, regular-season record.
Follow along with Lauren Carpenter as she keeps you up-to-date with all of the action from around the league during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET games. (Getty Images North America)
Sauce is ready for the rematch with New England
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The sky was falling for the New York Jets against the Buffalo Bills. ''We're too young to flinch,'' coach Robert Saleh said after New York's stunning 20-17 victory Sunday. The defense shut down Josh Allen, Zach Wilson threw a touchdown pass and Greg Zuerlein kicked a go-ahead 28-yard field goal with 1:43 remaining to send the Jets (6-3) into their bye-week break a half-game behind the division-leading Bills (6-2).
Raiders winners and losers in 27-20 defeat vs. Jaguars
A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.
Josh McDaniels' tenure as Raiders head coach might not last much longer if this troubling trend continues.
Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.
USA TODAY Coaches top 25 college football poll and rankings for 2022, Week 10
Rodgers' season went from bad to worse against Detroit.
Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.
CINCINNATI (AP) Just when the Carolina Panthers' season seemed as if it couldn't get any worse, they played the worst first half in team history - and another change at quarterback may be in their future. Facing a Cincinnati Bengals team playing on a short week after its own embarrassing 32-13 loss on Monday night at Cleveland, Carolina (2-7) went into halftime trailing 35-0 - the largest intermission deficit in franchise history - before scoring three garbage-time touchdowns and losing 42-21. The team's previous largest halftime deficit was 32-0 at New Orleans in Week 17 of the 2019 season on the way to a 42-10 loss.
The Bears might have a quarterback.
College football rankings by conference after Week 10. How good are the teams in each league?
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel tells Justin Fields to stop tearing up his team's defense during Sunday's game.
Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.
Referees can't flag themselves for pass interference.
Debating whether or not the referees of Sunday's Bears-Dolphins game missed a pass interference call on Chase Claypool during the team's final drive.
Justin Fields was electric Sunday at Soldier Field, but the Bears' defense had no answers for the Dolphins' high-powered offense.
National reactions: Josh Allen takes blunt of criticism for #Bills loss to #Jets: