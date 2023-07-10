Sauce Gardner: I had a pretty good year, but still have a lot to work on

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was chosen the NFL's defensive rookie of the year last season, but he thinks he's ready to make a bigger impact in Year Two.

“It was pretty cool you know, like always,” Gardner told the Detroit News. “You always have something to work on. I got a lot of things I can work on that’s going to get better coming into my second season. I had a pretty good year .”

So what does Gardner want to accomplish that he didn't as a rookie?

“I want to win a Super Bowl,” said Gardner. “I want to be the best teammate I can be. Not just my personal goals but I just want to be more team oriented. I just want to be the best teammate I can be to help my team win.”

With the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, the Jets have high expectations in 2023. Gardner being even better than he was as a rookie would go a long way toward helping the Jets get where they want to go.