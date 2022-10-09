Sauce Gardner giving the Jets sauce as New York leads Miami at half

Before the season, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner partnered with Buffalo Wild Wings to create his own barbeque sauce. Sunday against the Dolphins, he’s making another kind of sauce, the one that’s giving the Jets a huge boost in helping them lead at the break, 19-14.

Gardner started his day very early with a big hit on a blitz on Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to give the Jets a safety and an early 2-0 lead. It was also a hit that took Bridgewater out of the game and put rookie Skylar Thompson in.

Later, Gardner picked up his first career interception off of Thompson.

Sure, Tyreek Hill has seven catches, but they’ve only totaled 38 yards. Jaylen Waddle has just one catch for seven yards. The Jets defense has stepped up in a big way. Again, this is a rookie quarterback and Miami’s third-string quarterback, but the Jets are still doing what they need to do to give themselves a chance to win this game.

Miami did score right before halftime to make the score 19-14, but still, a five-point lead for the Jets at home in a divisional game, after everything that has happened this season, is very much a positive. New York has not trailed yet today. Miami gets the ball first in the second half.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire