Sauce Gardner gives encouragement to Will Levis: 'You will be great.'

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis waits in the Green Room with family at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Will Levis falling out of the first round of the NFL Draft was one of the more shocking events from Thursday night.

The former University of Kentucky quarterback, expected by many to be a top-10 pick, didn't hear his name called at all.

His not getting drafted was big topic of conversation on social media, but Levis received some encouragement from a former University of Cincinnati star.

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year last season, took to Twitter to write to Levis.

"Will Levis… God makes no mistakes. You will be great." Gardner tweeted.

The NFL Draft resumes with Round 2 on Friday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Will Levis goes undrafted after first round, gets encouragement