Sauce Gardner: I feel like I’m the chosen one

University of Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner isn’t expected to be the No. 1 overall choice. USC receiver Keyshawn Johnson was the last non-quarterback, offensive tackle or edge rusher to go No. 1 overall when the Jets selected him in 1996.

Since the AFL-NFL merger, a defensive back has never gone No. 1 overall.

Gardner thinks he should be the first.

“I feel like I’m the chosen one,” Gardner said, via Darryl Slater of of NJ.com. “I feel like I’m the best in the draft. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no way I can be a bust. That shouldn’t even be an option.”

Gardner won’t have to wait long to hear his name called Thursday night. PFT’s mock draft has the Jets selecting Gardner with the fourth overall choice.

Gardner will be happy with wherever he ends up. But true to his nickname, which a youth football coach gave to him because of his swagger, Gardner believes the teams that pass on him will regret it.

“I just feel like I can go on the field and dominate any receiver who lines up in front of me,” Gardner said matter of fact.

Gardner, who turns 22 in August, doesn’t believe he will face an adjustment to the NFL game after making 99 tackles, 3.5 sacks, nine interceptions and 27 pass breakups in his three seasons in college.

“It’ll be easy,” Gardner said. “The older I get, the better I want to get. I don’t want to be one of those guys who gets to about 30 and they say, ‘Ah, he’s about to retire.’ At 30, I want to be playing my best. I want to be better than I was when I was 25.”

After he is told that few NFL corners remain elite past 30, Gardner quickly responded, “I know, but I’m different.”

