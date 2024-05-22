Sauce Gardner excited for challenge of shadowing receivers in 2024

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has already staked his claim as one of, if not the best, cornerback in the National Football League with two All-Pro nods in two seasons. He may get a chance to take his game to another level and truly become a shutdown shadow corner.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Tuesday that there is a “possibility” Gardner will travel with an opponent’s No. 1 wide receiver. It wouldn’t be exclusive, Saleh said. It won’t happen every week but it may happen more than last year.

“Teams definitely did not want to throw to Sauce’s side,” Saleh said. Of all cornerbacks that at had least 400 coverage snaps, per PFF, only six were targeted less than Gardner.

Gardner is excited for the challenge of traveling more with the top wide receivers.

“I want to call myself one of the best in the game if not the best,” Gardner said. “I’m always hoping to compete. Ultimately, I just want to do whatever it takes for the team to win.”

Gardner’s challenge could start right away in Week 1 against either Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk when the Jets visit the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, September 9. Other top receivers Gardner could shadow this season include Calvin Ridley (Titans), Justin Jefferson (Vikings), Stefon Diggs (Texans), DK Metcalf (Seahawks), Tyreek Hill/Jaylen Waddle (Dolphins) and Cooper Kupp/Puka Nacua (Rams).

Gardner has already given Jets fans flashbacks of Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis. Year 3 could see Gardner take yet another step toward cementing his own place in Canton.

