Sauce Gardner enrolling in classes, plans to graduate in summer

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

New York Jets All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner has some big plans for himself this summer. He’s going after his degree.

Gardner left the University of Cincinnati early to enter the NFL draft. His rookie season became one of the best seasons in quite some time for a first-year player. Gardner notched a Pro Bowl selection and became the first rookie cornerback since Hall of Fame cornerback Ronnie Lott in 1981 to be named First-Team All-Pro.

Now, he wants to finish another goal of his, complete his final classes and earn his degree.

Gardner has been a class act his entire life and this is just the latest example. Gardner is undoubtedly going to continue being a great man both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

Recommended Stories