Sauce Gardner earns second straight All Pro honors

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is now two for two in being named to the All Pro team after another incredible season that included 12 passes defended.

Gardner became the first cornerback since 1970 to be named First Team All Pro in each of his first two seasons. Last season, Gardner was the first rookie cornerback since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981 to earn the honor.

Gardner finished as Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 ranked cornerback this season.

Gardner could have potentially been joined by slot cornerback Michael Carter II, as the team included the position, but Trent McDuffie of the Chiefs and Taron Johnson of the Bills were named to the team ahead of Carter.

Another well deserved honor for Gardner. He was one of two Jets named to the team this season, joining linebacker Quincy Williams, a first-time selection.

