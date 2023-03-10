Sauce Gardner continues recruiting, targeting Odell Beckham

Sauce Gardner quickly established himself as one of the core pieces of the New York Jets franchise moving forward following his incredible rookie season. Now, he’s becoming the head recruiter for the team.

First, it was Aaron Rodgers as he kept his promise of burning the cheesehead he took from Lambeau Field following New York’s Week 6 win over the Packers. Now, it’s free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham.

The Jets are reportedly checking out Beckham’s workout in Arizona Friday as he looks to latch back on with a team after missing the entire 2022 season due to the ACL injury he suffered during Super Bowl LVI.

Gardner was Facetiming Beckham and went on to call himself the “No. 1 recruiter in America.” If the Jets do land both Rodgers and Beckham, Gardner may be at the forefront of the Jets’ free agency and draft moves going forward.

Being the #1 recruiter in America is stressful. With that being said, I need yall to join my Subathon livestream right now & gift some subs🤣 https://t.co/2fgQP2UGI5 https://t.co/BCVQ8AXBi7 — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 10, 2023

Maybe not quite, but wouldn’t Gardner make for a fun marketer for the Jets? He had the background with Buffalo Wild Wings already.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire