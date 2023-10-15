Sauce Gardner out with concussion

Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner is out for Sunday’s game against the Eagles with a concussion.

CB Sauce Gardner has been downgraded to out with a concussion. https://t.co/1wu9GF7cps — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2023

Gardner was initially listed as questionable for the game with an illness. Now the Jets will be without both of their usual starting cornerbacks as D.J. Reed is also out with a concussion. That’s always a tough spot for a team but especially when you’re going up against one of the top offenses in the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jets called up two cornerbacks from the practice squad and now we see why they did so. Craig James and Ke’Montae Hayes were called up from the practice squad.

Bryce Hall will start at one side, as he did last week against the Broncos. It will be interesting to see if the Jets start one of the practice squad corners on the outside or move Michael Carter II to the outside. Either way, it’s not an ideal situation for the the Jets, who continue to be plagued by injuries.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire