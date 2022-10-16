Packers player knocks cheesehead off celebrating Sauce Gardner of Jets

Barry Werner
He’s a rookie with a huge attitude and the quality to entertain.

Not sure the faithful at Lambeau Field appreciated Jets DB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner’s antics on Sunday.

The Jets downed the Packers, 27-10 and Gardner donned a cheesehead in celebration while walking on the storied turf.

Good thing Jets won’t be playing in Green Bay in the regular season for a while or else Packers fans would certainly know who Gang Green’s villain was.

One Packers player took offense to the actions and knocked the cheesehead off Gardner.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

