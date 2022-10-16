Packers player knocks cheesehead off celebrating Sauce Gardner of Jets
He’s a rookie with a huge attitude and the quality to entertain.
Not sure the faithful at Lambeau Field appreciated Jets DB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner’s antics on Sunday.
The Jets downed the Packers, 27-10 and Gardner donned a cheesehead in celebration while walking on the storied turf.
Sauce is cheesin' 🧀@iamSauceGardner @nyjets pic.twitter.com/RWASdqajp9
— NFL (@NFL) October 16, 2022
Good thing Jets won’t be playing in Green Bay in the regular season for a while or else Packers fans would certainly know who Gang Green’s villain was.
One Packers player took offense to the actions and knocked the cheesehead off Gardner.
#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head.
Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022