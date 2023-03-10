Sauce Gardner burns cheesehead, as promised, in recruiting pitch to Aaron Rodgers

Sauce Gardner is a man of his word. After tweeting a recruiting pitch to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying he would burn the cheesehead he took from Lambeau Field after the Jets won their in Week 6 last season, Gardner went through and actually did it.

Aye @AaronRodgers12 I promise if you become a Jet, I won’t pick you off in practice & I’ll burn the cheesehead😶 https://t.co/YTVj4H7ZRQ — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

Gardner, who started his own YouTube page, recorded the “ritual” of burning the cheesehead in the hopes that Rodgers actually chooses to want to be traded to the Jets and the teams can come to an agreement on a trade.

A Sauce Gardner cheesehead burning ritual to recruit Aaron Rodgers is peak offseason content 🔥🧀 @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/l9SiiqfuGp — Whistle Blitz (@WhistleBlitz) March 10, 2023

