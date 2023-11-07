SAU men's hoops falls at NCAA Div. I High Point

Nov. 7—HIGH POINT — The St. Andrews Knights men's basketball team lost its away contest at the NCAA Division I's High Point Panthers Monday night 105-51.

The Knights trailed 46-24 at halftime and were outscored 59-27 in the second half.

Forward Jalen Mcafee-Marion led St. Andrews with 19 points and five rebounds off the bench; forward Quwan Barnes also pulled down five boards and had four points. Forward Mateu Escamilla had seven points and guards Garrett McRae and Seth Smith had six points each.

The Panthers' high scorer was guard Abdoulaye Thiam, with 18 points; Thiam also recorded five rebounds and four assists. Forward Denzel Hines had 15 points on 4-for-6 shooting and 15 rebounds; forward Kimani Hamilton shot 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points and had four rebounds; guard Kezza Giffa had 11 points and nine assists; forward Juslin Bodo Bodo had 10 rebounds; and guard Justin Taylor had 10 points.

St. Andrews (2-1) shot 18 of 62 (29%) from the field and 3 of 15 (20%) from 3-point range while going 12 of 14 (85.7%) from the free throw line. High Point (1-0) went 34-for-72 (47.2%) shooting, 21 of 47 (44.7%) on 3s, and 16 of 25 (64%) on free throws.

The Panthers outrebounded the Knights 65-34. St. Andrews had just five assists in the contest, compared to 28 by High Point, but only turned the ball over 15 times — two more than the Panthers. The Panthers had 10 steals, and the Knights had seven. St. Andrews committed 18 fouls, while High Point had 13, including a technical foul.

The Knights never led in the contest.

St. Andrews closes their two-game road trip and returns home on Wednesday for their Appalachian Athletic Conference opener against Columbia International.