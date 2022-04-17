Saturday's Top 10 Plays
Poster dunks down in Memphis and Eurostep layups out in California mark the first day of NBA Playoffs action.
Tempers boiled over for the Nuggets during the third quarter of Game 2.
Sixers superstar Joel Embiid and Raptors head coach Nick Nurse got into a back-and-forth at the end of Game 2, and the story behind the interaction is incredible. By Adam Hermann
DeMarcus Cousins didn't hold back when asked if there was one thing he would change about his career.
Signing an NBA contract isn't a guarantee that you'll ever play a regular-season game in your career. Some players who didn't actually make their dreams come true got paid a nice salary and then went on to continue their basketball journey with a ...
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
The Philadelphia 76ers were in complete shock when Danny Green dunked in their Game 2 win over the Toronto Raptors.
The Celtics put the clamps on Kevin Durant in Game 1, to the point where Kendrick Perkins delivered a pretty forceful opinion about the Nets star's effort in the first-round playoff series opener.
The deadline for players to request a PGA Tour waiver to play in London is April 25.
Kyrie Irving doesn't appear to have allies in his battle with Boston Celtics fans when it comes to Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.
The Glove was the last guard to win the award in 1996.
Hopefully he gets picked up soon...
Jordan Spieth made good on his word to take some time for the young fans at the RBC Heritage.
Tom Brady is the king of trash talk when it comes to The Match.
Did the Celtics steal Game 1 of their playoff series against the Nets? Judging by this crazy stat, Boston's win was a bit of a surprise.
Could the Cardinals really trade Kyler Murray before the 2022 NFL draft? One NFL analyst thinks it's a very real possibility.
A week after Scottie Scheffler credited his wife for helping him win the Masters, Jordan Spieth’s wife, Annie, played a role in her husband’s win Sunday at the RBC Heritage.
Despite a breakout campaign, Warriors guard Jordan Poole was left off the list of finalists for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year.
Draymond Green was given the ultimate praise from Steve Kerr after the Warriors game one win
Dylan Frittelli thought he had made the par of his life. As it turns out, it ended up being the double bogey of his life.
Check out how much money each player earned this week in Hilton Head.