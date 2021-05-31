Saturday's SVC Roundup: Women's basketball team upsets Bellevue

May 30—MOUNT VERNON — Grace Shaddle scored a team-high 14 points off the bench and hit the game-winner Saturday as the Skagit Valley College women's basketball team upended the top team in the Northwest Athletic Conference North Region.

Shaddle, who moments earlier had tied the game with a free throw, hit a short jumper off a sideline play and the Cardinals nipped Bellevue 62-60 to improve to 5-10.

"(The) girls came with a determination and fire. They played hard the whole game and never let down," Cardinals coach Deb Castle said.

Skagit Valley was up by as many as seven points in the first half, and down by as many as seven in the second.

Kailyn Allison added 12 points for the Cardinals, who outrebounded Bellevue (11-4) 42-26, shot 50% from beyond the 3-point arc (5-10), and had 13 assists and nine steals.

Castle said coaching by assistant Marielle Hinderman was crucial.

"The defense improved greatly, thanks to Marielle Hinderman who was coaching them about weak-side help and closing out on their shooters," Castle said.

Men's Basketball

Bellevue 71,

Skagit Valley 63

MOUNT VERNON — Bellevue got a win against the shorthanded Cardinals.

Francis Gyan scored a team-high 15 points for the Cardinals (10-5)

Lezjuan Harris had 10 points and 10 rebounds, Daniel Santana scored 12 points, and DeMarcus Hall-Scriven added seven points and 10 rebounds.

"We battled tonight, we just aren't the same team with all the injuries," Skagit Valley coach Carl Howell said. "They did a great job on Anthony (Iglesia) and DeMarcus just was not himself after sitting out Wednesday's game with a knee injury."

Softball

Skagit Valley 9-2,

Edmonds 8-14

LYNNWOOD — The Cardinals (6-12) split a pair with the Tritons.

Skagit Valley is scheduled to host Everett for a pair of games starting at noon Monday at Daniels Field in Anacortes.

