Saturday's Supercross 2024 Round 5 in Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

A spotlight shines on the Monster Energy Supercross 250 East riders this week as they kick off their season in Round 5 at Ford Field in Detroit but there are plenty of storylines in the 450 division as well.

There have been four winners in the first four rounds with Aaron Plessinger showing the greatest consistency in the field. Detroit was the site of his biggest disappointment in 2023 but he returns triumphantly with the red plate for the second consecutive week.

And speaking of Triumph, this week will be that manufacturer's much-anticipated debut with Jalek Swoll making the move over from Husqvarna and Evan Ferry debuting in the class.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 5 of the 2024 Supercross season in Detroit:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 5 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 9:30 a.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

8:00 a.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

8:10 a.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

8:20 a.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

8:30 a.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

8:40 a.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

8:50 a.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

9:05 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

9:20 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

9:35 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

9:50 a.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

10:05 a.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

10:20 a.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

11:20 a.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

11:35 a.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

11:50 a.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

12:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

12:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

12:35 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

3:06 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:34 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

3:48 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

4:20 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

4:32 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

4:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

5:27 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

